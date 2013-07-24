Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
SEOUL, July 24 Seoul shares erased early falls and finished up 0.42 percent on Wednesday, hitting a fresh 6-week closing high with gains led by key large-cap issues including POSCO .
Weakness in a Chinese manufacturing survey spawned hope Beijing will act to boost growth. "China would not neglect its economy in such a state," said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.42 percent at 1,912.08 points, the highest close since June 11.
POSCO, the third-biggest share on the KOSPI, rose 1.6 percent. LG Electronics Inc gained 2.3 percent and LG Display Co Ltd advanced 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.