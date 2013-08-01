SEOUL Aug 1 Seoul shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on Thursday as a better-than-expected China's official purchasing manager' index and indications the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its stimulus programme eased concerns about global growth.

China's July PMI result lifted shares in South Korea's steel sector. Posco, the third-biggest stock on the main KOSPI by market capitalisation, advanced 1.24 percent and Hyundai Steel Co rose 2.78 percent.

Foreign investors bought a net 62.3 billion won ($55.46 million) of local stocks, extending their buying streak to nine sessions after the Fed gave no signal of tapering its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.4 percent at 1,920.74 points, the highest close since June 12.

($1 = 1123.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)