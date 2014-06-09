(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 9 The South Korean won hit a
near six-year peak against the dollar on Monday, supported by
persistent stock inflows and in catch-up trade after the
European Central Bank eased policy and amid intervention
caution.
South Korean financial markets were closed on Friday for
Memorial Day.
The local currency was quoted at 1,016.2 versus
the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from
Thursday's close of 1,020.5. The won strengthened as high as
1,016.0 per dollar in the session, the strongest since Aug. 7,
2008.
Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for 18
consecutive sessions by picking up 21.3 billion won ($20.96
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.3 percent at 1,990.04 points, its weakest close since May
13, hit by profit taking in the units of Samsung Group.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for
almost 16 percent of the main index, dropped 3.3 percent to mark
its biggest daily percentage loss since Jan. 2.
($1 = 1016.1000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)