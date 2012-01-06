SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's currency and stocks fell sharply on Friday, hit by rumours including talk of an incident at North Korea's nuclear facilities and that a cut in France's credit rating was imminent.

The won fell as much as 0.9 percent against the dollar and the KOSPI fell more than 2 percent at one point.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul said he was aware of the North Korea rumours but the government had not looked into them. (Reporting by Seoul Bureau; Writing by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)