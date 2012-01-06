BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp announces conditional joint venture acquisition of U.S. Multi-Family Residential Portfolio
June 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:
SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's currency and stocks fell sharply on Friday, hit by rumours including talk of an incident at North Korea's nuclear facilities and that a cut in France's credit rating was imminent.
The won fell as much as 0.9 percent against the dollar and the KOSPI fell more than 2 percent at one point.
A foreign ministry official in Seoul said he was aware of the North Korea rumours but the government had not looked into them. (Reporting by Seoul Bureau; Writing by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
June 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31