* Seoul won, stocks fall sharply on North Korea rumours

* South Korean, Japanese officials say have not heard of incident (Updates with details, officials' comments)

SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's currency and stocks fell sharply on Friday on rumours of an incident at North Korea's nuclear facilities and of an impending ratings downgrade in Europe.

Officials in Seoul and Tokyo said they had not heard anything regarding incidents in North Korea but were investigating.

Some traders said there was talk that one or more international credit ratings agencies were due to announce a ratings cut on France over the weekend.

"The exchange rate moved sharply on rumours that a nuclear facility exploded in North Korea at a time when euro zone concerns had already depressed sentiment," said a currency trader at a South Korean bank.

The won fell as much as 0.9 percent against the dollar and the KOSPI fell more than 2 percent at one point, before cutting losses later.

Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula since the death of leader Kim Jong-il last month, with uncertainty about leadership in the unpredictable and reclusive state after power was handed to his untested youngest son, Kim Jong-un. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ramya Venugopal)