SEOUL, Nov 12South Korean stocks are expected to
tread water on Monday after losing ground last week because of
U.S. fiscal concerns and the euro zone's debt crisis.
"The stock market will be rangebound today as uncertainty
persists over the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' following presidential
elections, and a financial aid (package) to Greece has not been
decided," said Oh Hyun-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The U.S. fiscal cliff, a combination of government spending
cuts and tax increases set to go into effect early next year
unless Congress acts to change the law before then, could take
an estimated $600 billion out of the U.S. economy and push it
into recession.
South Korean shares ended down on Friday but pared early
losses as investors waited for possible clues to a resolution to
the fiscal cliff by U.S. President Barack Obama.
But Obama and House Speaker John Boehner, in separate public
remarks, made it clear that partisan sparring would likely
dominate the next several weeks, which led the U.S. market give
up some early gains on Friday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,379.85 0.17% 2.340
USD/JPY 79.40 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,730.64 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $86.05 1.13% 0.960
DOW JONES 12815.39 0.03% 4.07
ASIA ADRS 119.18 0.37% 0.44
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG ELECTRONICS, SAMSUNG SDI
Six top electronics firms, including Philips and LG
Electronics, face hefty European Union fines at the end of the
month for fixing prices of TV cathode-ray tubes, four people
with knowledge of the matter said.
The sources said on Friday other companies involved in the
cartel were South Korea's Samsung SDI, French group
Thomson, which was renamed Technicolor in 2010, and
Japanese companies Matsushita, now known as Panasonic Corp
, and Toshiba Corp.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)