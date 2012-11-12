SEOUL, Nov 13South Korean stocks are expected to
inch up on Tuesday after posting third consecutive days of
declines, as caution lingers over the impending U.S. fiscal
cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts.
"Investors will...be taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of
the political wrangle over the fiscal cliff," said Chun
Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
U.S. political leaders are attempting to negotiate a deal to
avoid the fiscal cliff, which would, unless repealed, take
effect in the new year with a potentially devastating impact on
the world's biggest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.2 percent at 1,900.87 points on Monday, but
pared earlier losses.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:21 GMT--------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,380.03 0.01% 0.180
USD/JPY 79.48 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,727.89 0.01% 0.150
US CRUDE $85.63 -0.51% -0.440
DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00% -0.31
ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22% -0.26
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)