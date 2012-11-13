SEOUL, Nov 14 South Korean stocks are expected
to ease on Wednesday, as concerns about foreign selling weigh on
investor sentiment hurt by uncertainty about a U.S. fiscal cliff
and Greek bailout.
"Foreigners have plowed money into emerging markets in
recent weeks, but they are dumping South Korean stocks in part
to benefit from the strong local currency," said Lee Jae-hoon,
an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The South Korean won fell slightly against the dollar
on Tuesday, but is still up around 6 percent this year.
Foreign investors offloaded a combined 109 billion Korean
won ($100 million) worth of stocks on South Korea's main stock
exchange this month alone, according to Korea Exchange data.
On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) slipped to its lowest close since Sept. 6, with
foreign investors extending its losing streak to four sessions.
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT@22:40 GMT --------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,374.53 -0.4% -5.500
USD/JPY 79.41 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.595 -- -0.019
SPOT GOLD $1,724.32 -0.03% -0.570
US CRUDE $85.38 -0.22% -0.190
DOW JONES 12756.18 -0.46% -58.90
ASIA ADRS 117.60 -1.11% -1.32
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Microsoft leads Wall St lower, but retailers gain
>Bonds rise on concern about U.S., Europe economies
>Euro slips vs yen, dollar on Greece, Spain concerns
>Brent crude falls on demand concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANKOOK TIRE
The South Korean tire maker aims to build a factory in the
United States, Maeil Business Newspaper said on Wednesday,
citing a high-ranking official at the supplier to Hyundai Motor
and Kia Motors.
A Hankook Tire spokeswoman said it is considering a new
plant in the United States, but has not made a final decision.
($1 = 1089.9400 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)