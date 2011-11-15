SEOUL, Nov 15 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Nov 15 -82.3 -22.5 38.3
Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6
Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0
Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2
Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6
Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1
Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2
Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3
Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4
Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8
Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8
Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7
Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9
Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8
Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4
Month to date -974.5 1,033.0 166.5
Year to date -5,944.6 7,604.9 151.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)