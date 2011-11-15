Fitch Rates China Everbright Bank HK Branch's USD Notes 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million notes due 2020 issued under its USD2 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The final ratings are in line with th