UPDATE 3-Silent on probe reports, China's Anbang says chairman steps aside
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
SEOUL, Nov 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 17 -344.4 -0.9 264.8 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8 Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7 Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9 Month to date -1,223.3 945.3 590.9 Year to date -6,193.4 7,517.2 575.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)