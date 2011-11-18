BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
SEOUL, Nov 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 18 -415.7 -172.9 628.4 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8 Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7 Month to date -1,633.2 766.2 1,219.5 Year to date -6,603.2 7,338.1 1,204.0 Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."