SEOUL, Dec 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 06 -146.6* 268.3 -128.7 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Month to date 524.0 2,046.7 -2,344.8 Year to date -7,105.0 10,939.2 -2,330.2 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 314 billion won ($277.93 million). ($1 = 1129.8000 won) (Reporting By Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)