SEOUL, Dec 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 09 -431.2 21.7 578.4 Dec 08 203,4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Month to date 266.0 2,362.3 -2,078.3 Year to date -7,362.9 11,254.9 -2,063.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)