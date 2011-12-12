BRIEF-Banc Of California says interim CFO Francisco Turner has resigned
* Francisco A. Turner has resigned from his role as interim chief financial officer
SEOUL, Dec 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 12 -1.8 -125.6 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203,4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Month to date 271.9 2,255.5 -2,144.2 Year to date -7,357.0 11,148.0 -2,129.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park)
* Announces increase in shareholding in company by a controlling shareholder