SEOUL, Dec 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 13 -206.6 0.1 391.8 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203,4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Month to date 67.0 2,254.0 -1,752.4 Year to date -7,562.0 11,146.5 -1,737.8 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 630.3 billion won ($549.54 million). ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)