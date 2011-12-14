BRIEF-Compulab files for U.S. IPO of up to $23 mln
* Compulab Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $23.0 million of ordinary shares - sec filing
SEOUL, Dec 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 14 -345.5* 39.6 243.9 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -279.1 362.5 -53.5 Month to date 67.0 2,293.5 -1,511.8 Year to date -7,908.1 11,186.1 -1,497.2 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 976.3 billion won ($846.16 million). ($1 = 1153.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM