SEOUL, Dec 22 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4
Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0
Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8
Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6
Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2
Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7
Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7
Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6
Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7
Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1
Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9
Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3
Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4
Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7
Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5
Month to date -793.1 2,662.0 -1,193.1
Year to date -8,422.0 11,554.5 -1,178.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Iktae Park)