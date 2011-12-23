BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
SEOUL, Dec 23 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 23 191.9 94.1 -528.7 Dec 22 -15.8 91.7 -75.3 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Month to date -591.9 2,746.0 -1,721.7 Year to date -8,220.9 11,638.5 -1,707.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Brunei's largest lender, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, aims to raise as much as $500 million in an IPO - the first by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation although the bank will be listed on the Malaysian bourse, IFR reported.