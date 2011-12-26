SEOUL, Dec 26 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 26 81.1 -51.9 12.7 Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5 Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Month to date -512.5 2,680.9 -1,710.8 Year to date -8,141.4 11,573.4 -1,696.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Eunjee Park; Editing by David Chance)