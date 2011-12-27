SEOUL, Dec 27 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 27 91.5* 200.4 -204.7 Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9 Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5 Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Month to date -417.8 2,879.2 -1,915.3 Year to date -8,046.8 11,771.7 -1,900.7 *Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 365.9 billion won ($318.1 million)worth. Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park)