SEOUL, Dec 29 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0 Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2 Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3 Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9 Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5 Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Month to date -395.7 3,051.4 -1,834.6 Year to date -8,024.7 11,943.9 -1,820.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)