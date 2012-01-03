SEOUL, Jan 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 03 315.1 283.7 -970.7 Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2 Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0 Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2 Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3 Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9 Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5 Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Month to date 214.5 515.9 -963.5 Year to date 214.5 515.9 -963.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)