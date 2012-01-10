SEOUL, Jan 10 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jan 10 -6.4* 141.0 -537.9
Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1
Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9
Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8
Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1
Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0
Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2
Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0
Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2
Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3
Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9
Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5
Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4
Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0
Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8
Month to date 351.1 994.5 -1,450.1
Year to date 351.1 994.5 -1,450.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
168.4 billion korean won ($144.7 million) worth.
($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Iktae Park)