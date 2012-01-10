SEOUL, Jan 10 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 10 -6.4* 141.0 -537.9 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8 Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1 Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0 Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2 Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0 Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2 Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3 Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9 Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5 Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Month to date 351.1 994.5 -1,450.1 Year to date 351.1 994.5 -1,450.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 168.4 billion korean won ($144.7 million) worth. ($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won) (Reporting By Iktae Park)