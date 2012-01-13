RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
SEOUL, Jan 13 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 13 164.0 135.2 -337.8 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8 Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1 Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0 Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2 Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0 Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2 Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3 Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9 Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5 Month to date 832.8 1,361.8 -2,146.9 Year to date 832.8 1,361.8 -2,146.9 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 475.2 billion won ($410.33 million) worth. ($1 = 1158.1000 Korean won) (Reporting By Iktae Park)
TORONTO, June 13 Hudson's Bay Co could face investor pressure to monetize a portion of its $10 billion-plus global real estate portfolio at the Canadian retailer's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid skepticism that last week's restructuring plans aimed at saving $350 million will be insufficient to battle a tough real estate market.