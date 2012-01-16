SEOUL, Jan 16 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 16 4.9* 59.6 140.4 Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8 Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1 Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0 Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2 Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0 Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2 Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3 Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9 Month to date 1,278.1 1,677.6 -2,006.3 Year to date 1,278.1 1,677.6 -2,006.3 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 920.6 billion won ($801.78 million) worth. ($1 = 1148.2000 Korean won) (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)