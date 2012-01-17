SEOUL, Jan 17 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 17 396.9* 96.7 -676.6 Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6 Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8 Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1 Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0 Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2 Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0 Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2 Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3 Month to date 1,676.4 1.772.7 -2,682.7 Year to date 1,676.4 1.772.7 -2,682.7 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1,291.9 billion won ($1.12 billion) worth. ($1 = 1154.8000 Korean won) (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)