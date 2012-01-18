SEOUL, Jan 18 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jan 18 481.0* -92.9 -291.1
Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3
Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6
Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5
Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1
Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8
Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0
Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1
Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9
Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8
Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1
Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0
Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2
Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0
Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2
Month to date 2,186.9 1,649.8 -2,973.1
Year to date 2,186.9 1,649.8 -2,973.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for 7 consecutive sessions,
bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.86
trillion won ($1.62 billion) worth.
($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won)
(Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)