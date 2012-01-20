SEOUL, Jan 20 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 20 1,417.2* -173.5 -1,155.7 Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8 Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1 Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3 Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6 Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8 Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1 Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0 Jan 02 -100.5 232.2 7.2 Month to date 4,313.3 1,528.6 -4,861.0 Year to date 4,313.3 1,528.6 -4,861.0 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 3.99 trillion won ($3.51 billion) worth. ($1 = 1137.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)