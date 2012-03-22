SEOUL, March 22 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Mar 22 -52.6 -107.7 97.8
Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7
Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4
Mar 19 34.5 -63.3 83.0
Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8
Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5
Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2
Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1
Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3
Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4
Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1
Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5
Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5
Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1
Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3
Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3
Month to date 159.7 -785.3 1,129.1
Year to date 10,737.2 -3,168.6 -5,801.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Compiled by Eun Jee Park)