SEOUL, April 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 06 101.6* -158.8 142.1 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Mar 19 34.5 -63.3 83.0 Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8 Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5 Month to date 578.7 -195.5 -18.3 Year to date 11,663.5 -3,600.5 -5,524.0 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 595.5 billion won worth. (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)