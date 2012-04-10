Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SEOUL, April 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 10 -123.5 62.5 -64.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Month to date 525.2 -346.5 153.5 Year to date 11,610.0 -3,751.5 -5,352.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.