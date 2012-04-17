SEOUL, April 17 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Apr 17 -305.0 7.6 213.4
Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3
Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3
Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2
Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2
Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0
Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0
Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0
Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8
Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9
Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3
Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0
Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5
Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0
Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6
Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9
Month to date 117.4 136.4 610.6
Year to date 11,202.0 -3,268.6 -4,895.0
(If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
(Compiled by Eun Jee Park)