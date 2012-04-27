Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SEOUL, April 27 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 27 306.9 34.3 -243.0 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2 Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7 Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1 Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1 Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Month to date -354.9 393.2 876.1 Year to date 10,729.9 -3,011.8 -4,629.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.