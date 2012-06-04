SEOUL, June 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 04 -264.5* -92.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 Month to date -465.8 -58.2 -19.6 Year to date 6,788.7 -1,525.5 -2,495.2 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 486 billion won ($412.67 million). ($1 = 1177.7000 Korean won) (Reporting By Eun Jee Park; Editing by Anand Basu)