BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 Month to date -311.0 615.3 -977.1 Year to date 6,943.4 -852.1 -3,452.6 Source: The Korea Exchange ($1 = 1175.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding