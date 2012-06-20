SEOUL, June 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 20 220.5* -53.2 -153.3 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 Month to date 520.7 900.2 -2,206.7 Year to date 7,775.1 -567.2 -4,682.3 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 788.9 billion won ($682.19 million) worth. ($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)