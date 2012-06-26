BRIEF-Aberdeen acquires common shares of Blue Sky Energy
* Aberdeen International Inc- has purchased 1.3 million common shares of Blue Sky Energy Inc. at an average price of $0.859 per common share
SEOUL, June 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 26 -314.6 93.9 246.5 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Month to date -490.2 1,137.7 -758.2 Year to date 6,764.2 -329.7 -3,233.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign inverstors were net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1,053.0 billion won ($906.47 million) worth. ($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director