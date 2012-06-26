SEOUL, June 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 26 -314.6 93.9 246.5 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Month to date -490.2 1,137.7 -758.2 Year to date 6,764.2 -329.7 -3,233.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign inverstors were net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1,053.0 billion won ($906.47 million) worth. ($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)