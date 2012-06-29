SEOUL, June 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 29 -158.3* 304.3 -225.3 Jun 28 -62.3 24.8 15.3 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Month to date -940.6 1,493.6 -766.6 Year to date 6,313.8 26.2 -3,242.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors were net sellers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1503.4 billion won ($1.30 billion) worth. ($1 = 1154.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by)