Australian shares to edge lower, NZ down marginally

June 6 Australian shares were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, with commodity stocks set to come under pressure from falling oil and copper prices. Oil prices fell amid concerns that the cutting of ties with Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production, while copper prices fell on a recovering dollar and an increase in Shanghai inventories. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 per