SEOUL, Sept 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 17 509.2* -441.0 -66.4 Sep 14 1,219.1 184.1 -1381.7 Sep 13 115.3 -97.5 -20.9 Sep 12 68.2 399.6 -465.8 Sep 11 177.1 -217.9 34.8 Sep 10 198.1 -51.0 -146.1 Sep 07 312.8 377.0 -703.5 Sep 06 -177.1 67.8 108.3 Sep 05 -47.3 -450.8 506.7 Sep 04 24.8 -49.4 38.5 Sep 03 50.8 -5.7 -51.4 Aug 31 -53.4 -114.8 166.1 Aug 30 -139.5 -192.8 321.0 Aug 29 -84.3 189.5 -101.3 Aug 28 -98.8 -61.2 158.6 Month to date 2,451.0 -284.8 -2,147.5 Year to date 14,001.0 2,131.1 -12,081.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 2599.8 billion korean won ($2.33 billion)worth. ($1 = 1117.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)