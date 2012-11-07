SEOUL, Nov 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 7 121.5 -15.2 -107.1 Nov 6 3.8 164.3 -167.0 Nov 5 -52.8 -11.2 72.0 Nov 2 141.0 401.7 -197.1 Nov 1 208.8 -381.8 162.3 Oct 31 -40.3 214.5 -165.7 Oct 30 103.2 27.7 -134.3 Oct 29 -131.4 240.8 -121.5 Oct 26 -165.9 9.4 160.6 Oct 25 -3.1 -74.1 67.5 Oct 24 -319.2 175.9 114.2 Oct 23 -54.7 -148.5 206.5 Oct 22 -71.1 -66.0 132.2 Oct 19 -220.0 211.5 14.0 Oct 18 53.5 215.5 -249.6 Month to date 422.3 157.7 -237.0 Year to date 14,826.9 2,185.0 -11,314.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)