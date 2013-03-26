SEOUL, Mar 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 26 -34.9* 108.5 -86.5 Mar 25 -91.0 159.8 -62.7 Mar 22 -331.7 216.9 118.1 Mar 21 -271.3 15.0 254.1 Mar 20 -374.5 94.1 274.0 Mar 19 -181.0 93.6 65.3 Mar 18 -357.3 150.1 204.2 Mar 15 -576.0 244.4 315.7 Mar 14 -219.9 -42.9 255.1 Mar 13 5.7 -69.2 66.5 Mar 12 -90.0 -35.7 123.3 Mar 11 -207.2 378.0 -164.8 Mar 8 -3.2 75.5 -72.1 Mar 7 -51.4 -103.5 149.2 Mar 6 25.8 60.6 -78.2 Mar 5 92.1 -77.8 -4.2 Month to date-2,249.7 848.9 1,372.0 Year to date -2,581.7 2,187.4 683.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2437.6 billion won ($2.19 billion) worth. ($1 = 1110.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)