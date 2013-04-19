U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SEOUL, Apr 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 19 -251.8* 173.9 76.5 Apr 18 -235.2 -37.3 263.0 Apr 17 -206.7 110.3 105.9 Apr 16 -241.0 107.2 129.9 Apr 15 -117.9 -63.0 178.0 Apr 12 -41.4 -235.4 295.8 Apr 11 262.0 -217.9 -12.7 Apr 10 52.0 -42.7 -11.4 Apr 9 -78.7 199.9 -112.3 Apr 8 -366.8 353.4 44.4 Apr 5 -680.8 386.1 288.8 Apr 4 -469.6 492.4 -27.8 Apr 3 -218.5 230.3 -4.6 Apr 2 34.5 -163.1 133.3 Apr 1 -58.9 3.7 55.3 Month to date -2,618.8 1,297.8 1,402.2 Year to date -5,428.9 4,198.1 1,617.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 6 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1094 billion won ($973.57 million) worth. ($1 = 1123.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Chookyung Kim)
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi.