BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 mln yuan to 80.9 mln yuan
SEOUL, May 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 29 361.0 -36.3 -289.0 May 28 -55.6 99.3 -40.0 May 27 46.6 99.2 -139.9 May 24 -87.7 6.1 82.3 May 23 -6.7 -197.9 205.6 May 22 130.2 114.7 -231.0 May 21 66.8 -70.0 10.4 May 20 94.2 -140.5 56.0 May 16 306.9 168.7 -465.0 May 15 -39.5 89.2 -45.0 May 14 162.1 123.6 -292.6 May 13 -89.4 43.2 57.1 May 10 -159.8 -256.1 414.5 May 9 141.7 182.5 -321.8 May 8 -268.1 126.4 182.7 May 7 -251.4 107.4 154.6 Month to date 166.9 540.2 -518.7 Year to date -5,613.0 5,645.4 553.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago