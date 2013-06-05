SEOUL, June 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 5 1.1 -65.7 77.3 June 4 127.5 -86.9 -43.7 June 3 -9.7 -55.6 66.3 May 31 187.4 18.2 -206.7 May 30 393.1 -157.9 -223.5 May 29 391.8 -66.5 -289.6 May 28 -55.6 99.3 -40.0 May 27 46.6 99.2 -139.9 May 24 -87.7 6.1 82.3 May 23 -6.7 -197.9 205.6 May 22 130.2 114.7 -231.0 May 21 66.8 -70.0 10.4 May 20 94.2 -140.5 56.0 May 16 306.9 168.7 -465.0 May 15 -39.5 89.2 -45.0 May 14 162.1 123.6 -292.6 May 13 -89.4 43.2 57.1 Month to date 118.9 -208.2 100.0 Year to date -4,882.9 5,267.4 222.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)