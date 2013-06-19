SEOUL, June 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 19 -128.5* 11.3 120.2 Jun 18 -150.5 194.6 -46.2 Jun 17 -61.9 125.9 -62.3 Jun 14 -373.2 372.6 -8.5 Jun 13 -955.1 487.4 447.3 Jun 12 -420.3 226.0 189.8 Jun 11 -574.3 247.7 323.0 Jun 10 -327.8 122.8 199.6 Jun 7 -931.9 347.9 561.7 Jun 5 29.4 -89.3 72.8 Jun 4 127.5 -86.9 -43.7 Jun 3 -9.7 -55.6 66.3 May 31 187.4 18.2 -206.7 May 30 393.1 -157.9 -223.5 May 29 391.8 -66.5 -289.6 Month to date -3,776.2 1,904.4 1,820.0 Year to date -8,778.0 7,380.0 1,942.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 9 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 3,923.5 billion won ($3.47 billion) worth. ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)