BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
SEOUL, July 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 3 -277.3 0.6 273.8 Jul 2 48.3 19.6 -60.7 Jul 1 -44.5 -65.6 71.3 Jun 28 491.7 -124.9 -358.5 Jun 27 113.1 -69.9 -57.9 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Jun 25 -134.2 212.3 -95.2 Jun 24 -244.6 93.9 146.1 Jun 21 -800.9 700.8 103.4 Jun 20 -457.4 232.8 225.9 Jun 19 -125.3 8.0 120.3 Jun 18 -150.5 194.6 -46.2 Jun 17 -61.9 125.9 -62.3 Jun 14 -373.2 372.6 -8.5 Jun 13 -955.1 487.4 447.3 Month to date -273.5 -45.4 284.3 Year to date -10,295.1 8,397.3 2,388.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.