BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
SEOUL, Sept 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 16 493.4* -193.2 -280.9 Sep 13 412.6 -373.9 -12.3 Sep 12 1,430.9 -1,031.4 -355.4 Sep 11 694.9 -333.3 -344.3 Sep 10 862.1 -304.0 -450.8 Sep 9 567.7 -122.0 -413.6 Sep 6 500.8 -229.0 -238.3 Sep 5 516.5 -113.7 -375.2 Sep 4 260.4 128.7 -77.1 Sep 3 230.2 46.1 -289.5 Sep 2 81.5 43.2 -129.1 Aug 30 509.3 -55.0 -438.6 Aug 29 467.0 62.2 -514.7 Aug 28 133.6 73.6 -189.7 Aug 27 110.6 56.0 -170.8 Month to date 6,051.1 -2,482.5 -2,966.5 Year to date -993.3 6,630.5 -4,353.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 7,271.5 billion won ($6.69 billion)worth. ($1 = 1087.0250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jinsol Lee)
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
* In addition, 5.0 million shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text (http://bit.ly/2okuxNM) Further company coverage: