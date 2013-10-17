SEOUL, Oct 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 17 284.4* -223.6 -31.9 Oct 16 208.1 -138.1 -40.3 Oct 15 323.3 -69.2 -184.3 Oct 14 196.6 -243.9 57.0 Oct 11 284.1 129.5 -275.0 Oct 10 161.2 -310.6 158.6 Oct 8 441.2 -430.9 27.0 Oct 7 224.6 -163.2 -44.9 Oct 4 422.0 -247.8 -152.2 Oct 2 226.7 -226.7 21.0 Oct 1 187.5 -27.4 -148.0 Sep 30 112.0 -85.5 3.7 Sep 27 224.3 -125.7 -93.6 Sep 26 210.4 -96.7 -117.1 Sep 25 240.5 -330.4 116.8 Month to date 2,959.8 -1,951.8 -613.0 Year to date 3,551.6 3,335.6 -5,140.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 35 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 12.123 trillion won ($11.38 billion) worth. ($1 = 1065.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)