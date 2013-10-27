SEOUL, Oct 28 Foreign investors were net buyers of shares on South Korea's main stock exchange for a 41st consecutive session on Friday, revised data showed on Monday, compared with preliminary figures that had put them as net sellers. Following are revised daily foreign net trading figures on the exchange by three major categories of investors in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 25 12.3* -179.9 177.5 Oct 24 117.5 -149.0 23.7 Oct 23 592.0 -717.8 127.9 Oct 22 156.1 -6.7 -131.4 Oct 21 194.2 -201.9 14.7 Oct 18 305.8 -162.8 -127.6 Oct 17 293.2 -232.8 -31.8 Oct 16 208.1 -138.1 -40.3 Oct 15 323.3 -69.2 -184.3 Oct 14 196.6 -243.9 57.0 Oct 11 284.1 129.5 -275.0 Oct 10 161.2 -310.6 158.6 Oct 8 441.2 -430.9 27.0 Oct 7 224.6 -163.2 -44.9 Oct 4 422.0 -247.8 -152.2 Month to date 4,346.5 -3,379.0 -528.0 Year to date 4,923.2 1,918.1 -5,049.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have bought a net 13.5 trillion won ($12.71 billion) worth of shares during the 41 sessions. ($1 = 1061.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)